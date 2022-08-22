Edit Account-Sign Out

Newtownabbey police hope to reunite ‘distinctive’ bike with its owner

Police officers are hoping to reunite a “distinctive” electric bicycle with its owner after it was located in a Newtownabbey park.

Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:08 am

Posting on social media yesterday (August 21), a PSNI spokesperson said: “An electric bicycle has been located by a member of the public. The bicycle was located in the Valley Park, near to the O’Neill Road entrance.

“It’s currently back in Newtownabbey Police Station for safe keeping.

Valley Park. (Pic by Google).

“The bicycle is quite distinctive, so if you think it may be yours, please call us on 101, quoting police reference number 1528 of 17/08/22 and ask to speak with the investigating officer.”

