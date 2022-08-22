Newtownabbey police hope to reunite ‘distinctive’ bike with its owner

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Posting on social media yesterday (August 21), a PSNI spokesperson said: “An electric bicycle has been located by a member of the public. The bicycle was located in the Valley Park, near to the O’Neill Road entrance.



“The bicycle is quite distinctive, so if you think it may be yours, please call us on 101, quoting police reference number 1528 of 17/08/22 and ask to speak with the investigating officer.”