Commenting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page on October 2, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A bag full of women’s jewellery was located within the area of Doagh on September 2 and the property supplied to Newtownabbey police.

"If you believe these items belong to you, or have information which would assist police in reuniting them with their owner, contact can be made via 101, quoting reference number 807 of 02/09/23.”