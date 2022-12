Police officers in Newtownabbey have thanked members of the community for their assistance after a missing person was found.

An appeal had been launched on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page in a bid to locate John Hendron (60).

He had not been seen since being in the Corr’s Corner area on Monday, December 19.

Advertisement

Providing an update today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “The missing person has been found.

The missing person has been found.

Advertisement