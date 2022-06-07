Newtownabbey professor praises colleagues after receiving MBE

Professor Joanne Hughes is Director, Centre for Shared Education, Queen’s University Belfast. She is receiving the MBE for services

to Education and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Her main research interests are in the role of education in divided societies, and inequalities in education. She has led more than 20 research projects on these themes with research grants from the EU, ESRC, British Council, British Academy, Nuffield, UNICEF, Atlantic Philanthropies, and a range of other awarding bodies.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Prof Hughes, who studied for her under graduate degree and PhD at QUB, before gaining employment at the university in 2007, said: “I am delighted to receive this honour, especially in this special jubilee year.

“While the MBE is a personal award, I have always worked in collaboration with others, and I see it as recognition for the exceptional work of all those I have the pleasure of working with at Queen’s over the years, and our collective achievements in the area of shared education and addressing inequalities in education.”