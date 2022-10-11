Register
Newtownabbey PSNI hoping to reunite designer watch with owner

Police have issued an appeal on social media in a bid to reunite a designer watch with its owner after it was handed into Newtownabbey PSNI Station today (Tuesday).

By Russell Keers
35 minutes ago

Commenting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The watch was found in the area of Carrickfergus.

"Please contact 101, quoting 771 of 11/10/22 if the watch is yours, or you know who owns it. Before the watch can be returned, proof of ownership will have to be provided.”

The watch is at Newtownabbey Station. (Pic by Google).
