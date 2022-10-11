Newtownabbey PSNI hoping to reunite designer watch with owner
Police have issued an appeal on social media in a bid to reunite a designer watch with its owner after it was handed into Newtownabbey PSNI Station today (Tuesday).
Commenting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The watch was found in the area of Carrickfergus.
"Please contact 101, quoting 771 of 11/10/22 if the watch is yours, or you know who owns it. Before the watch can be returned, proof of ownership will have to be provided.”