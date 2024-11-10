Newtownabbey PSNI seek witnesses and dashcam footage following Ballyclare traffic collision
Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for anyone who has information on a road traffic collision in Ballyclare on Saturday to come forward.
The collision occurred on the Hillhead Road at approximately 9,30am.
Anyone who has any information or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number #439 9/11/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.