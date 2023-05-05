Hundreds of students from schools across Antrim and Newtownabbey have helped to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla with a special anthem to commemorate the occasion.

‘Invocation: A Coronation Hymn’ was commissioned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and written by Philip Hammond to mark the crowning of His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday, May 6.

The rousing piece is sung by young opera performers Mary McCabe and Erin O’Hare, accompanied by 450 pupils from a total of 19 primary, secondary and special schools from across Antrim and Newtownabbey borough.

The Ulster Orchestra strings section provides the backing for a piece which uses texts from the Psalms and incorporates the words of well-known Irish hymn, Be Thou My Vision.

Some of 450 pupils from 19 primary, secondary and secondary schools singing the hymn.

It all came together in a memorable piece which is both traditional and contemporary.

Mr Hammond, a former teacher, said it had been a joy to work with the children.

The 72-year-old Belfast native said: “They really put their hearts and souls into it and I’ve loved working with them.

“Everything has gone remarkably well. In fact, it couldn’t have gone any better.

Paige Ryall with Hill Croft Principal Roz McFeeters and teacher Holly Rankin.

“The hymn, Invocation, invites people to take inspiration from the words and I hope they do because it’s very special.”

Among the children involved was Paige Ryall (16) from Hill Croft School, which caters for pupils facing severe challenges to learning and those with complex needs.

The Newtownabbey teenager said she really enjoyed playing her part in marking the royal occasion.

Paige explained: “I have been involved in the choir ever since I have been at Hill Croft but this is definitely my most important work.

Paige Ryall singing the hymn alongside pupils from schools across the borough.

“I love singing and it makes me feel special to be involved in this project with all the other children.

“There is nothing better than singing with your friends. It makes me happy and I hope we make the people listening happy too.”

Hill Croft Principal Roz McFeeters, meanwhile, said contributing to the anthem has been a fabulous opportunity for her pupils.

She stated: “They have enjoyed playing their part in the wider community; this has allowed them to have their voices heard in a way that is meaningful to them.”

Composer Philip Hammond.

Teacher Holly Rankin, who also takes choir at Hill Croft, said it was superb to see the children sing using Makaton, a communication tool that is used by those with learning or communication difficulties.

Holly added: “They have wonderful voices and it’s great to see them share their skills on this platform.”

Ald Stephen Ross, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said the delivery of the anthem was a proud moment for the borough.

Commenting on the project, Ald Ross said: “What a way to honour the new King and Queen. I want to thank Philip Hammond and everyone who has worked so hard to turn this idea into a reality.

