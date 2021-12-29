Newtownabbey quiz raises over £2k for Macmillan Cancer Support

The annual event, organised by Stephen Greene, raised £2,325 for the worthy cause.

Northern Ireland football legend, Gerry Armstrong, attended the event on December 16 alongside his wife.

Armstrong, who scored against Spain at the World Cup in 1982, took part in a question and answer session and also promoted his new book.

Mark Campbell of Orange Amigos, who won the Stephen Clements Memorial Trophy.

Mr Greene has been staging the effort for 17 years, raising £35,000 for Meningitis Research Foundation during this time. This year, the kindhearted resident decided to raise funds for Macmillan.

The effort had been hosted by media personality Stephen Clements in recent years. A special trophy was presented on the night in his memory.