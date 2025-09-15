Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have agreed to renew the lease for a historical landmark in the borough following an increase in visitor numbers.

The Dalaradia Group, a men’s community group, has leased the White House in Whiteabbey as a visitor attraction from the borough council since 2021.

A report to the council’s Community Development Committee which met at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, said that the group “wish to make a positive commitment to conflict transformation”.

The White House, which dates from 1569, was originally a plantation bawn, or fortified house. It has been restored into a multi-purpose building which is currently hosting two exhibitions – ‘Relive the History’ which tells the story of the building’s past and ‘A Tale of Three Kings’ recounts the Williamite and Jacobite Wars from a European perspective.

White House, Whiteabbey. Image: Google

Visitor numbers have increased from 2,621 for the period between August 2023 and July 2024 to 3,336, from August 2024 until July 2025. The number of visitors at events and meetings rose from 1,736 to 2,400. A total of 480 visitors attended open days between last August and July 2025.

Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM proposed approving the recommendation to renew the lease for a further 12 months, seconded by party colleague Threemilewater Alderman Stephen Ross.

Separately, at the same meeting, councillors agreed to allow VIBE Arts to use the Old Courthouse Theatre, Antrim, free of charge, every Wednesday, to provide theatre facilities to adults with additional needs.

Old Courthouse Theatre, Antrim. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

VIBE Arts is a not-for-profit disability arts organisation working in the Antrim area to deliver a comprehensive art and drama programme for 15 adults.

In May, VIBE Arts used the Old Courthouse Theatre for rehearsals and to stage a public performance. The organisation has since requested use of the premises on a regular basis for drama classes and a show in the spring and autumn.

Cllr Dunlop proposed accepting the recommendation to approve use of the facility free of charge, seconded by Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch.

Cllr Dunlop said: “We have done this before. It was very helpful for groups.” Cllr Lynch stated: “I very much welcome support for those who are marginalised. It is very good we are supporting on this occasion.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter