Newtownabbey residents have raised £5,400 to help support the work of the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The money was raised through fundraising efforts conducted by the Monkstown Jubilee Centre throughout the year.

Events, including a summer ballot and a football match on Boxing Day between Rathfern Legends and Monkstown FC helped to raise funds alongside donations from the Monkstown Special Stars, Monkstown Youth Club, Eastway Social Club and the Cloughfern Arms.

Sarah Wilson, Community Fundraising officer at Friends of the Cancer Centre said: “Thank you to David McCrea and everyone at Monkstown Jubilee Centre for their continuing support.

Sarah Wilson, Brian Millar, David Mccrea, Betty Mccrea, Deborah Smyth and Cllr Mark Cooper.

"The charity works to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting research and providing support, such as financial grants, which can help patients through a difficult time.

