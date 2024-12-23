This year’s event, which marked 20 years since the first quiz was held, took place at the Cloughfern Avenue venue on Thursday, December 19.

Organised by Nortel Club committee member, Stephen Greene, £4,000 was raised, with all proceeds going to support the work of Dementia NI.

The event, which was hosted a number of times by the late media presenter, Stephen Clements, has backed the work of worthy causes, including Meningitis Research Foundation, Macmillan in Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Hospice, raising an estimated six-figure sum over the years.

Commenting after the 2024 charity effort, Mr Greene said: “I want to thank everyone for their continued support. Everyone was certainly in the festive mood.

“I can't thank my partners in crime Willy and Gillian enough, Lesley-Anne and her team of staff, the management committee of Nortel Social Club, our main sponsor for the last few years, Andy Poots from Breedon, along with everyone who donated.

“We’re finalising the total raised, but it’s sitting at just over £4,000 with the final total to come.”

1 . Festive fundraiser The event was hosted by Stephen Greene, Willie McKee and Gillian. Photo: Contributed

2 . Festive fundraiser The event was staged on December 19. Photo: Contributed

3 . Festive fundraiser A number of prizes were up for grabs. Photo: Contributed