As Christmas Day approaches and some people consider purchasing a dog as a present, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is urging residents to remember that they are also a lifelong commitment and require lots of time, money and care.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Year on year, January proves to be one of the busiest times for the kennels within our borough, with people simply abandoning dogs once the novelty has worn off and the challenges of owning a dog settle in.

"In the 30 days following Christmas, Dogs Trust, the largest dog welfare charity in Northern Ireland, receive a staggering number of calls from many new owners, wanting to give up their pets.

Advertisement

"A new pup is a wonderful addition to any household in the right circumstances but it is important to remember that there are many homeless dogs in need of their forever family.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Ald Stephen Ross with dogs, Archie and Oscar.

Advertisement

"If you are confident you are ready to offer a loving and active home, always adopt, don’t shop. If you are unsure whether a puppy is the right decision for you now, there are other ways you can help this Christmas.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross stated: “As a dog owner myself, I am aware of the long-term commitment a pet requires. While people often purchase dogs with the best intentions, it is important not to act on impulse and to make sure that you are dedicated to providing a stable and loving home for the animal once Christmas is over and the realities of everyday life return.”

Advertisement