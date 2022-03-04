Newtownabbey residents supporting Ukrainian people

Commenting on the initiative, Mayor Cllr Billy Webb and Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Ross said: “On February 24 the world woke to the breaking news that Russia had invaded Ukraine.

“As the horrors unfold before us, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council stand in solidarity with Ukraine. We think of those who have lost loved ones or have been affected by injuries and of the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who are being forced to flee their homeland.

“In the coming weeks the council will be exploring ways we can provide practical support to those impacted by the conflict. The people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in Northern Ireland will have our continued support, we pray for you all.”

Cllr Webb and Cllr Ross outside Mossley Mill on February 28.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor are appealing to residents to show their support for the people of Ukraine by donating essential supplies.

A number of support services have been set up across the borough where you can leave donations. Mossley Mill and Antrim Civic Centre are two of the drop off locations available.

Meanwhile, Cllr Webb showed his support on Thursday (March 3) as he joined a number of volunteers from Carnmoney Presbyterian Church as they loaded up their first lorry with essential goods bound for the Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

Romanian transport company Tarsin have arranged for weekly collections from Carnmoney Church and are also sending buses to safely transport refugees from Ukraine to Romania.

The church is amongst a number of support services available across Antrim and Newtownabbey collecting donations to support the people of Ukraine. For full details, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/standwithukraine