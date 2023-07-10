Residents and business owners from the Whiteabbey area are being encouraged to support Action Cancer’s Great Big Summer Collection effort.

The charity has issued a call for people to back the initiative on August 5, by conducting a bucket collection in the village.

The worthy cause is appealing to individuals, families, friends or colleagues from the area to donate an hour or two of their time to help raise much needed funds which will enable the charity to continue providing its life-saving services.

Action Cancer has strong community ties in Whiteabbey with the local community fundraising group, which has been fundraising for the charity for almost 50 years.

Lawrence Fisher and Marion Fisher will be supporting this year's Action Cancer Great Big Summer Collection in Whiteabbey.

The group’s chairman, Lawrence Fisher, said: “I have seen first-hand the life-saving work that is carried out by Action Cancer through its breast screening,

counselling, complementary therapies and other therapeutic services.

"The charity operates in both urban and rural areas and provide services for people diagnosed with cancer as well as people supporting a loved one on a cancer journey.

"The excellent work which they do has impacted positively on the lives of many mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters throughout the Whiteabbey area and

continues to do so. These vital support services only exist because of public fundraising and so I appeal to everyone to spare a couple of hours and get behind Action Cancer’s Great Big Summer Collection on August 5.

“Your time will make a positive difference to the lives of local people in the area and could quite possibly save a life.”

Action Cancer Community Group Executive Mark Irwin – Watson, added: “We do not receive any regular funding from government and so rely heavily on fundraising from the general public and local businesses to deliver our life-saving services.

"In the last five years the Big Bus has visited the Antrim and Newtownabbey Council area 55 times, meaning 1,155 local women have had access to a breast screening and a further 605 people have been able to have a health MOT. "

For those unable to volunteer on the day, Action Cancer is asking shops and businesses to place a bucket or collection tin in their venue for the

summer months.

The charity is also accepting online donations via www.justgiving.com/campaign/the-great-big-summer-collection