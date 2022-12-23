Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is urging local residents to reuse where possible and recycle their waste responsibly over the festive period.

Commenting on the issue, as household waste is set to increase over the next number of days, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Some private individuals advertise their waste removal services, tempting you to swap your overflowing bins for a fresh, tidy start in the New Year.

"Although seemingly convenient, availing of these services may result in waste from your property simply being dumped wherever they see fit.

Advertisement

"You are responsible for all waste from your property and if rubbish is traceable back to you, then you will be the one hit with a large fine.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council provides a bulky waste collection service.

Advertisement

"Illegitimate waste collectors may happily take your money but dump your rubbish in alley ways, country roads or on privately owned land rather than a proper landfill site. Fly-tipping costs the council thousands of pounds in clean-up costs.

"Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross explained: “Fly-tipping is an illegal offence of which we have a zero tolerance approach. In addition to being an eyesore for residents, it can also be dangerous to human and animal health. It pollutes land and waterways and is expensive to clear away. If you see someone fly-tipping, you should report it immediately on our website.”

Advertisement

There are plenty of alternative ways to dispose of your post-Christmas waste. Christmas trees can be donated to Belfast Zoo to be used for animal enrichment.

The council also offers a collection service to residents for bulky household waste including large white electrical goods, furniture and green waste that does not fit into your brown bin.

If you do wish to employ someone to remove waste on your behalf, always confirm that they are registered waste carrier with an up-to-date license.

To find out more information about Bulky Waste Collection and Recycling Facilities, or to report fly-tipping, visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/bins

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the council has agreed to drop a post-Christmas booking system at O’Neill Road Household Recycling Centre this year.

Advertisement