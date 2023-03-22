Register
Newtownabbey residents urged to participate in Big Spring Clean effort

Residents from across Antrim and Newtownabbey are being encouraged to take part in volunteer clean-up events across the borough as part of Live Here Love Here’s ‘Big Spring Clean’ campaign.

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT

A litter pick will be conducted at Hazelbank/Jordanstown Loughshore on Tuesday, March 28. Anyone wishing to take part in the effort is asked to meet at the Jordanstown Loughshore car park at 10am.

A clean-up will also be carried out at Crumlin Glen on Saturday, April 8, commencing from Crumlin Glen car park at 10am.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Both events are expected to last approximately two hours and equipment will be provided. The Live Here Love Here team is encouraging everybody to get involved, whether you are part of an established litter picking group, or simply want to rid your daily walking route of litter.

A clean-up will be conducted at Hazelbank/Jordanstown Loughshore.
"Schools and community/voluntary groups are also being invited to ‘Adopt a Spot’ and arrange a clean-up in their own local area. The council can provide litter picking equipment and collect the rubbish gathered through their Support in Kind programme. For more information, email [email protected]

Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross commented: “I would encourage residents to take part in one of the Big Spring Clean events organised by Live Here Love Here or for organisations to arrange a litter pick in their own area.

"Clean-ups are a great way to get out and about, meet people, and look after your physical and mental health, all while improving our precious green and blue spaces.”

Helen Tomb, Live Here Love Here Manager, added: “The Big Spring Clean is one of Live Here Love Here’s biggest campaigns. It is a fantastic opportunity to highlight volunteer action and tackle the issue of litter on our streets, parks, and beaches.

"In an ideal world, the campaign wouldn’t exist year after year, but through the collective force of local volunteers and an emphasis on behaviour change, we can make a huge difference. The Live Here Love Here team are here to support and empower the public and together we can keep Northern Ireland beautiful.”

