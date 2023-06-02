Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Refillution, along with the World Refill Day on June 16.
The local authority is backing the initiative, aimed at encouraging everyone to commit to refilling a reusable water bottle with tap water and stop buying single use plastic bottles.
The council has installed EcoFil Contactless Bottle Refill Stations across the borough at the Antrim Loughshore, Antrim Castle Gardens, Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Hazelbank Park, Theatre at The Mill, V36, Neillsbrook Community Centre and at the main entrance to Sixmilewater Park, Ballyclare.
The council will be working alongside Northern Ireland Water to host Refilluton advice days at the Valley Leisure Centre on June 6 and Sixmile Leisure Centre on June 9.