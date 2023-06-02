Residents from across Antrim and Newtownabbey are being encouraged to support Northern Ireland Water’s Refillution campaign, aimed at reducing the number of single use plastic bottles used across the province.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Refillution, along with the World Refill Day on June 16.

The local authority is backing the initiative, aimed at encouraging everyone to commit to refilling a reusable water bottle with tap water and stop buying single use plastic bottles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council has installed EcoFil Contactless Bottle Refill Stations across the borough at the Antrim Loughshore, Antrim Castle Gardens, Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Hazelbank Park, Theatre at The Mill, V36, Neillsbrook Community Centre and at the main entrance to Sixmilewater Park, Ballyclare.

Former Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross, with Angela Halpenny. Head of Environmental Regulation at NI Water and Joanna Pusz, EMS and Sustainability Officer at Antrim and Newtownabbey Council at the Contactless Water Station at Theatre at The Mill.