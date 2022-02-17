Newtownabbey students mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Pupils from Muckamore Pre-School and Abbots Cross Primary School, along with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb marked Her Majesty’s momentous milestone by ‘planting trees for the Jubilee.’

The Mayor said: “Planting a tree for the Jubilee is a wonderful way for our young people to remember the Queen’s 70th year on the throne. It’s a step closer towards our pledge of planting one million trees across the borough.”

The Platinum School Tree initiative is part of a series of council projects under the Queen’s Green Canopy Project.

Cllr Billy Webb with pupils from Abbots Cross Primary School.

Local children have joined an allegiance with other schools and community groups across the UK as part of this tree planting initiative.

Earlier this month, the local authority lit up civic buildings purple and have planned further fun community activities for the Jubilee weekend, running from June 2 to June 5.