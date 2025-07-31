Newtownabbey 'success' highlighted as wheelie box bins to be rolled out in Antrim area

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2025, 11:22 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is holding a series of public information events ahead of a roll-out of wheelie box bins in the Antrim area.

The council has announced these new household bins will come into operation in Antrim, Randalstown, Crumlin, Templepatrick and Toomebridge in September.

Currently, households in the Antrim area have a 240 litre black bin and a blue bin of the same size which are collected on alternate weeks. Garden and food waste is collected in brown bins fortnightly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information sessions will commence on August 4, at The Junction, Antrim and will continue at venues in the Antrim area during August.

Currently, households in the Antrim area have a 240 litre black bin and a blue bin of the same size. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Serviceplaceholder image
Currently, households in the Antrim area have a 240 litre black bin and a blue bin of the same size. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The council says: “Wheelie boxes have been working very successfully in Newtownabbey for several years. This change is all about improving recycling, reducing waste and protecting our environment.

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

“By sorting and separating recyclables at home, we can reduce contamination and produce higher-quality materials for reprocessing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has also stated wheelie box bins “hold more recyclables overall” and will enable glass and textiles to be collected at the kerbside with other recyclable items. Wheelie boxes are stacked on a wheeled trolley for collection weekly.

Existing blue and black bins will be emptied and removed as part of the switch-over process to be taken for “reuse or recycling”. Households will be issued with a smaller 180 litre black bin. Black bins will continue to be collected fortnightly. There will be no change to brown bin collections.

Antrim and Newtownabbey was the first local authority in Northern Ireland to introduce the triple stack bin system. These bins have been in operation in Newtownabbey since 2016, covering 37,000 households.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:AntrimNewtownabbeyNewtownabbey Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice