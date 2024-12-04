A kindhearted young woman from Newtownabbey is conducting a charity effort in aid of two worthy causes, almost eight years to the day since her last initiative for the same organisations.

Katie Hagan will be donating a number of inches of her hair in the New Year to the Little Princess Trust, a charity providing real hair wigs, free of charge, to boys and girls across the United Kingdom and Ireland who have lost their own hair through a medical condition.

Alongside this, the former Head Girl at Integrated College Glengormley will also be raising funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

While studying for her GCSEs and A Levels at the Ballyclare Road school, Katie volunteered in the Glengormley, Castlecourt and Shankill Road Hospice Shops.

Katie Hagan will be donating several inches of her to the Little Princess Trust. (Pic: Contributed).

The 19-year-old is due to get her hair cut by Ashton McCoy on Tuesday, January 14 2025, almost eight years to the day since she conducted a similar effort at the start of 2017, when aged 11 she donated hair to the Little Princess Trust and raised £1,300 for the Children’s Hospice.

Commenting ahead of her latest campaign, Katie said: “I’m excited that I’ll be donating my hair to The Little Princess Trust for the second time.

"It is an incredible charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair due to illness. In addition, I’ll be raising funds for The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice which provides essential care and support to families during difficult times.

"In 2017, with the generosity of friends, family and supporters, we raised an incredible £1,300 for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and I’m hoping to exceed that amount this time.

"Your donation, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference to those who need it most. It’s a cause close to my heart and I would be so grateful for your support in helping me reach this goal once again.

"Please consider donating to help these amazing charities continue their vital work.”

An online fundraising page has been set up in a bid to collect money for the NI Children’s Hospice.

Over £380 has been raised at the time of publication.

If you would like to make a donation, click here