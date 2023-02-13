Young people from Newtownabbey have received funding to help support their career aspirations after completing the Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary scheme.

The scheme started in September and was delivered over a 12-week period until December.

The participants got involved in a range of activities, including cookery, coding, archery, photography, animal welfare, drama, money management and environment and climate change. The scheme also covered areas of personal development including drugs and alcohol awareness, mental health and good relations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A celebration event was held at Theatre at The Mill, on February 8.

Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ and his cadet, Ald Stephen Ross, Cllr Leah Smyth and the 19 participants of the Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary scheme.

Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ along with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross presented each of the 19 participants with a certificate and £1,000 bursary for completing the programme.

Ald Ross said: “Attendance at each session was excellent, highlighting the strong commitment from the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I hope the bursary will give the young people an opportunity to pursue a new hobby or interest and that they can use it to help with their school work or future career.”

Deputy Mayor and Chairperson of the Duke of Edinburgh Working Group, Cllr Leah Smyth added: “The aim of this programme was to help young people who had a career aspiration or hobby they were interested in but were facing financial or social barriers.

"We created this programme to try and break those barriers down and help them reach their potential. Congratulations to the participants who had to display commitment and dedication to their goals in order to receive this bursary.”

Advertisement

Advertisement