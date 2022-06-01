Newtownabbey to mark the jubilee in royal style

Street parties and family fun days are due to take place across the borough to mark the Queen’s major milestone, while the UK-wide Platinum Party at the Palace will be shown in Antrim and Jordanstown.

Residents will be able to experience the London event closer to home with live screenings on Saturday evening at Antrim Castle Gardens and at Jordanstown Loughshore Park.

The celebration will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainers to perform for Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II.

Hosts Claire McCollum (Antrim) and Stuart Robinson (Jordanstown) will lead an evening of free entertainment from 6pm, the highlight of which will be live screening of the Party at The Palace.

Stand-up comedians Shane Todd (Jordanstown Loughshore Park) and Micky Bartlett (Antrim Castle Gardens) will bring their own humour, and music acts Rwanda Shaw (Antrim Castle Gardens) and James Huish (Jordanstown Loughshore Park) will have the audience dancing as residents wait for the main event in London to be beamed live to the beauty spots.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council said: “Hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp, the Platinum Party at the Palace will bring together with world’s biggest entertainers to perform for a night of fantastic music and performance. Street theatre, food and drink stalls and free family entertainment will keep the whole family entertained. When the curtain falls on the Party at The Palace we will set the sky alight with a fantastic fireworks finale at each venue.

“The majestic displays will mark the end of a special evening celebrating Her Majesty’s amazing achievement of 70 years as our Queen – her platinum jubilee.

“Bring along your picnic rugs or low backed seating for this event. Please dress according to the weather. This is a ticketed event. Tickets can be obtained on the council website. Tickets are free, but a £1.25 admin charge will apply. All proceeds will go to the Mayor’s charities.”

Meanwhile, residents at Abbeyfield facilities will be able to commemorate the Queen’s jubilee with a series of events, including tea and memories sessions, organised as part of ‘Abbeyfield Week’ from June 1 to June 12.