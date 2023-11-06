An Army veteran from Newtownabbey has highlighted the importance of supporting the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal after the charitable organisation provided her with support.

Elloyse Blair (32) served in the British Army from 2014-2018. She loved her time in the Forces – not only for the sense of adventure, but for the support and camaraderie she enjoyed whilst in service.

After leaving the Army in 2018, the RBL supported Elloyse on a number of occasions including organising and paying for her belongings and important paperwork to be sent back to Northern Ireland and later helping to set her up in her new home.

Elloyse Blair. (Pic: Contributed).

Urging others to reach out to the RBL for assistance, she said: “Definitely ask for help. It’s discreet, no one is going to know that you are asking for help, and they couldn’t be more helpful. When you are really in need, do reach out. There are people out there that want to help you.”

Elloyse is especially grateful to Case Officer Laura, commenting: “Laura is absolutely amazing. She’s helped me so much. She should get so much recognition. She always goes above and beyond. I wouldn’t have had a clue without her.”

A spokesperson for the RBL said: “The money raised from the Poppy Appeal in Northern Ireland can make a vital difference to people in the Armed Forces community. The Royal British Legion can provide support in many ways from befriending services for those who are isolated, help with finances and housing, or recovery programmes after injury and illness.