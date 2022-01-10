Newtownabbey villages to benefit from Covid recovery funding

The plans for each village are bespoke to the needs of the community.

Proposals include shop front improvement schemes, illumination schemes, environmental improvements including paths, walking/cycle routes and landscaping, artwork/sculpture, signage and interpretation, CCTV, public realm schemes and repurposing of vacant properties or sites.

However, the final plans will be agreed with the communities and businesses of the villages as they will be consulted on the outline plans and eligible projects.

Doagh will benefit thanks to the funding. (Pic Google).

The programme is managed by three Government Departments, Department for Communities (DfC), Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

There will be £666,695 Capital allocation plus £47,762 resource allocation to support delivery costs incurred by the council.

Of the £666,695, the DfC will provide £140,139, £192,603 will come from the Department for Infrastructure and DAERA will fund £333,953.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will provide 10 per cent match funding.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “We are really pleased to have been successful with these village projects. They will make a major difference to the attractiveness of each and support the local businesses and communities during what has been a challenging few years.

“What is exciting is that the final projects will be shaped through engagement of the local community and businesses, they will be able to shape their village’s final projects to suit their needs.”

Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey added: “This collaborative programme is supporting regeneration projects which will make our small towns and villages more appealing, accessible, vibrant and welcoming.

“The programme will complement efforts to help rural communities and settlements recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic, by investing in facilities and infrastructure and improving place-making.”