Newtownabbey volunteer's JCB experience for 90th birthday

The Chairperson of the Breakaways Club in Newtownabbey, Joyce Campbell, celebrated her 90th birthday in style on November 19, getting to do something she had always wanted to experience.

By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 9:31am

Joyce has managed the Breakaways group for over 30 years, operating a weekly tea dance, firstly from the Linfield Supporters’ Club in Rathcoole and in recent years from the Whitehouse Working Men’s Club.

Over the years she has worked hard to ensure that older people are not left isolated in their homes, arranging many community classes, events and social outings.

A spokesperson for the Breakaways group said: “She is a very enthusiastic community volunteer and has encouraged members of the Breakaways to volunteer with her throughout the years, participating in Christmas plays, intergenerational projects with the schools and youth clubs and summer fun days.

Joyce got to drive a JCB digger on her 90th birthday.

“She has been the voice for older people, ensuring they play an active part in the community and she was the main point of contact for older people during the recent Coronavirus pandemic.

“She has always wanted to drive a JCB digger and thanks to Dennison JCB, marketing and sales staff in Templepatrick, they have made that wish come true.”

Ian Calderwood Sales Manager explained: “The team and I here at Dennison JCB were absolutely delighted to welcome Joyce to our Ballyhartfield site to help celebrate her 90th birthday.

"It was so fantastic to hear that Joyce had always wanted to drive a JCB digger and it was our pleasure to help make that happen. We hope Joyce had a brilliant day with us and we wish her a very happy birthday!”

