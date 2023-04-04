A Newtownabbey woman awaiting a lung transplant has spoken of her joy after receiving confirmation she is to move to a more suitable property in the borough.

Diane Kennedy currently lives in the Innis Avenue area of Rathcoole, but the property is no longer suitable for her needs after she was diagnosed with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and relies on an oxygen tank to help her breathe.

Last autumn Diane contacted the Newtownabbey Times to highlight her plight and how she was corresponding with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) in a bid to find a more suitable home.

At the time, she explained: “I’ve been staying upstairs in my home because it’s too cold downstairs and I struggle to get up the stairs. However, when paramedics have been called out to assist me, they have difficulty bringing their equipment up to me because the stairs are too narrow.”

Diane and her son were joined by Phillip Brett ahead of moving to their new home.

After lobbying the housing authority with help from elected representatives, Diane has been told she is to be re-housed in Knockenagh Lane, Rathfern, a new-build from Arbour Housing Association.

Diane said: “I should be moved in on Friday. I’m over the moon. I’ll not have to struggle with the stairs anymore. The new home has wheelchair access. I’m really looking forward to the move.

"My oxygen is now so high, but I’ve received the news that I’m a step closer to getting my transplant, so hopefully it won’t be a long wait.

"My son goes to school in the area, so I’m so pleased that I was able to get a suitable property not far from where I am now. Plus, there’s a park near the new home, so it will be great for him.”

A NIHE spokesperson said: “If a tenant presents to us seeking a transfer, we will carry out an assessment to establish eligibility and the suitability of existing accommodation. On average around 100 of these transfers take place each year in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.

“We’ll always seek to ensure the most positive housing solution, however these will always be considered on a case by case basis.”

Diane went on to thank North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett and party colleagues councillors Matthew Brady and Mark Cooper for their assistance.

“I can’t thank Phillip Brett, Cllr Brady and Cllr Cooper enough. They really helped me. Things are starting to look up for me.”

Welcoming the development, Mr Brett said: “A number of months ago, Diane contacted me about her completely unacceptable housing situation, forced to stay in her upstairs bedroom, with no wheelchair access or stairlift.”

After taking up her case with the Housing Executive, he continued “I am absolutely delighted that I was able to go with Diane to visit and collect the keys to her brand new, purpose built, wheelchair accessible bungalow. I wish Diane and her family the very best in their new home”.

