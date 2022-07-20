Newtownards airport: two deaths confirmed after light aircraft crash

The incident involving a light aircraft at Newtownards Airport happened on Tuesday evening (July 19).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported to police at 8.20pm that a light aircraft had crashed at the airport. Officers and other emergency services attended the scene.

“Sadly, two people were pronounced dead.”

The scene of a light aircraft crash in Newtownards airfield where two people have died. Picture: Pacemaker

Emergency services had rushed to the airfield on Portaferry Road following a 999 call at 8.21pm on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the in the town.