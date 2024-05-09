Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A van driver has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh.

The crash happened early on Wednesday evening on the Clones Road, Newtownbutler.

Police said they received a report shortly after 6pm of a collision involving a white Ford Connect van and a white Peugeot Partner van.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

PSNI Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Adair stated: “A man aged in his 30s, the driver of the Ford van, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.”

The Clones Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.