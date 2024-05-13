Next stage of move to Universal Credit rolls out in Northern Ireland
The letters outline that the next phase of Universal Credit (UC) implementation - known as the Move to UC - is being rolled out.
The Migration Notice letters will include information on how to get help making a claim for those who need it.
This stage will be followed over the coming months by moves for those still in receipt of other benefits and tax credits being replaced by Universal Credit.
Universal Credit has been in place here since September 2017, replacing new claims to Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment & Support Allowance, Housing Benefit (rental) and tax credits.
The Move to UC involves moving those who are still in receipt of these benefits and tax credits to Universal Credit.
Deputy Secretary of Work and Health at the Department for Communities (DfC), Paddy Rooney said, “We continue to take a measured and carefully managed approach to migrating legacy benefit recipients to Universal Credit.
“We have already successfully completed issuing Migration Notices to tax credit only recipients and we will continue to take every step possible to ensure that everyone receives the help and support they need during this next phase of Move to UC.”
Customers do not need to do anything unless they receive a Migration Notice letter from DfC. Moving to UC ahead of being issued a Migration Notice will mean customers will not be eligible to receive transitional protection.
After the issue of Migration Notices to people receiving tax credits with housing benefit, the following groups will be contacted in this order:
- People claiming Income Support
- People claiming Housing Benefit only and people claiming Child Tax Credits with Employment and Support Allowance (income-related)
- People claiming Jobseekers Allowance (income-based)
DfC said it will align with the Department for Work and Pensions and aim to complete migration of these benefits by March 2025.
