NI and Leeds star Stuart Dallas was 'a great player and ambassador for Cookstown'

Dallas has announced his retirement from football after being out of the game for two years with injury.

The Leeds United and Northern Ireland midfielder is a regular visitor to the Mid Ulster town.

In 2019 a wall mural celebrating the achievements of Dallas, Aaron Hughes and Raymond McCoy was unveiled in Cookstown.

Councillor Trevor Wilson pictured with Stuart Dallas who has announced his retirement due to injury. Credit: Submitted

Councillor Wilson said: “Stuart Dallas is a gentleman who always made time for everyone, especially the kids. He was a great player and ambassador for Cookstown and Northern Ireland. I wish him every success for the future.”

Thirty-two-year-old Dallas hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the Premier League against Manchester City in April 2022.

"I must now accept the fact my knee suffered irreparable damage and I will not be returning to play professional football," he said in a statement announcing his retirement from the game this week.

Northern Ireland’s Stuart Dallas scores a late winner during a game at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, Baku. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

A Leeds statement described Dallas as "an icon" of the club.

"Naturally, there is great sadness from everyone within the club about this news, but we all wish Stuart the very best in his retirement,” it reads.

“It goes without saying, Stuart is an icon of Leeds United and will always be welcome at Elland Road, his contribution will live long in the memory and he has cemented his place in history.

"Leeds United supporters can show support, respect and appreciation for Stuart, who will be introduced onto the pitch at half-time of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road, along with his family.”

Raymond McCoy and Stuart Dallas pictured standing beside the mural in Cookstown which was unveiled in their honour in the summer of 2019. Credit: National World

Describing him as a “brilliant player” Northern Ireland manager, Michael O'Neill, believes Stuart Dallas "maximised everything from his career"

After playing for Coagh United and Crusaders, Dallas joined Brentford in 2012 before an August 2015 move to Leeds where he went on to make 266 appearances, which included scoring 28 goals.