One hundred local children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions revelled in the joy of meeting Santa in Lapland on Wednesday thanks to a local charity.

Children from all over the province, their parents, carers and medical professionals boarded the first Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust flight for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

After a three-hour flight to northern Finland the children made their way to the magical location of Rovaniemi, under the Arctic Circle, where activities also included reindeer rides, husky dog rides, sledging, a visit to the elves’ workshop and Mrs Claus’ gingerbread bakery factory.

For further information on NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust visit https://nichildrentolapland.com/

1. Winter wonderland Joanna Pospiech; Mateusz Pospiech, Stacey Watson, nurse, and Liliana Pospiech. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Winter wonderland From left to right: Margaret Hull from Tui, Odhran Fleming and mum Nicole Young from Coleraine, and Caroline Waring from Tui. Photo: Declan Roughan Photo Sales

3. Winter wonderland Katie (10) and Maria McBarron from Co Fermanagh. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Winter wonderland Darcie Smith (4) and Danielle Beattie from Belfast with Colin Barkley, chair of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust. Photo: Declan Roughan Photo Sales