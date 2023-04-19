Time is running out for anyone hoping to apply for a postal or proxy vote for the forthcoming Northern Ireland local council elections.

The Electoral Commission is reminding voters who are unable to make it to their polling station on May 18 that they need to take action urgently.

Completed applications must be returned to the Electoral Office by 5pm on Wednesday, April 26. Applicants can choose if they want postal ballot papers sent to them or if they wish to appoint someone they trust, a proxy, to vote on their behalf at the polling station.

Application forms and further guidance on applying can be found on the Electoral Office website www.eoni.org.uk

Local council elections are due to take place in Northern Ireland on May 18. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission Northern Ireland, said: “If you are unable to make it to the polling station on polling day then you can apply to vote by post or proxy. However, if you want to make sure that your voice is heard you must act quickly as the application deadline is fast approaching.”

If you registered to vote online, then you’ll need to include your Digital Registration Number (DRN) on your application to vote by post or proxy. If you’ve forgotten or misplaced your DRN a reminder or confirmation of the number can be requested by completing an online form on the Electoral Office website, www.eoni.org.uk or by calling their helpline on 028 9044 6680.