NI fans invited to an evening with Sammy McIlroy in Newtownabbey

The event, which is being hosted by 12th Man Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club, coincides with the recent launch of Sammy’s autobiography, ‘The Last Busby Babe.’

Capped 88 times by his country, which included captaining Billy Bingham’s side at the 1986 World Cup finals in Mexico, Sammy also enjoyed a lengthy spell with Manchester United.

Admission tomorrow night is free of charge.

Sammy McIlroy will be sharing his memories at the event in Whiteabbey.

Copies of ‘The Last Busby Babe’ will be available on the evening (priced £19.99), with a book signing session from 7-8pm followed by a question and answer session hosted by Gary McAllister from the Amalgamation of Official NISC.