Rev Christophe Mbonyingabo, founder and executive Director of CARSA (Christian Action for Reconciliation and Social Assistance), recently gave a talk at Molesworth Presbyterian Church in Cookstown on his experiences of working in Rwanda.

He also addressed a meeting of South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) victims/survivors group.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF director said: "We value the relationship that we have developed with Christopher Mbonyingabo and CARSA Ministries c/o Thrive Ireland.

"Our values system aligns and we each are clear of the need for perpetrators to come to a place of remorse/repentance and that there is also work for victims/survivors to do in best enabling them to attain a level peace and the ability to live again, as opposed to merely existing.

Rev Christopher Mbonyingabo speaking in Molesworth Presbyterian Church. Credit: SEFF

"When out in Rwanda our SEFF group witnessed the Mission work of Christophe and colleagues and the difference that is making within many lives, Rwanda was ravaged by the genocide of Tutsis with one million murdered, accounting for circa 12% of the population, for Northern Ireland at pro rata levels that would have meant 175,000 being slaughtered.

"We also share the analysis of the present, that a failure by perpetrators to acknowledge and to own what they have den and were party to is creating a huge barrier to the potential for progress towards possibly forgiveness and conciliation/reconciliation".

Mr Donaldson added: "Northern Ireland has much to learn from Rwanda, not least the power of the human spirit, the strength of community and the resolve to build a Nation from the ashes for which all might feel proud and empowered by.”