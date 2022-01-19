NI Hospice receives funding to improve sustainability

The Dormant Accounts Fund NI, delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund in conjunction with the Department of Finance, is supporting the Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) sector to be more resilient and prepared for the future.

NI Hospice is using the funding to redesign their website and run training which will build their capacity and increase their income generation.

Over one year the project will make improvements to their website and digital systems, run digital skills training for staff and volunteers so they can utilise the new systems and build capacity across the organisation, and run sales training for fundraising staff.

15 groups to receive funding.

Since the programme opened in January 2021, the Dormant Accounts Fund for Northern Ireland has awarded £6,883,194 to 73 organisations including arts, sports, charities and community-based organisations with the money being used to help build long-term sustainability.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “The Dormant Accounts Fund NI has been open for applications for one year now, and we continue to be impressed by the range of organisations applying for funding, looking beyond their day-to-day operational role to plan their long-term future and sustainability.

“Dormant Accounts money continues to make a significant difference in building resilience in non-for-profit organisations addressing social and economic need in our local communities.”

Dormant accounts are UK bank and building society accounts that have been untouched for 15 or more years, where customers who own the accounts cannot be traced. As part of this first phase of Dormant Accounts Fund NI support, organisations can apply for up to £100,000 as part of a flexible and responsive grant programme.