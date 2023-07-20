Portstewart husband and wife artists Adrian Margey and Evana Bjourson are staging a major joint exhibition of their work at Portballintrae Village Hall.

Margey’s dynamic portrayals of Northern Ireland’s landscape and landmarks are familiar to the public now. His bold, colourful depictions of the North Coast in particular have brought his work to prominence.

Also featured in this exhibition will be his more impressionistic work that adopts a naturalistic colour palette and employs hand and finger painting techniques.

Bjourson’s stunning work incorporates human interaction, seascapes and coastal experiences observed through the lens of transience. Her figurative work reflects thoughts on the reason for and role of humanity while her dynamic wave paintings take inspiration from life on the North Coast.

Portstewart husband and wife artists Adrian Margey and Evana Bjourson are staging a major joint exhibition of their work at Portballintrae Village Hall. Credit Adrian Margey

The Exhibition opens on July 28 6-9pm and continues Saturday 29 from 11am-8pm and Sunday 30 from 11am-6pm at Portballintrae Village Hall. Admission free. Free parking.