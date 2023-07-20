Register
NI husband and wife artists Adrian Margey and Evana Bjourson to stage exhibition in Portballintrae

Portstewart husband and wife artists Adrian Margey and Evana Bjourson are staging a major joint exhibition of their work at Portballintrae Village Hall.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST

Margey’s dynamic portrayals of Northern Ireland’s landscape and landmarks are familiar to the public now. His bold, colourful depictions of the North Coast in particular have brought his work to prominence.

Also featured in this exhibition will be his more impressionistic work that adopts a naturalistic colour palette and employs hand and finger painting techniques.

Bjourson’s stunning work incorporates human interaction, seascapes and coastal experiences observed through the lens of transience. Her figurative work reflects thoughts on the reason for and role of humanity while her dynamic wave paintings take inspiration from life on the North Coast.

Portstewart husband and wife artists Adrian Margey and Evana Bjourson are staging a major joint exhibition of their work at Portballintrae Village Hall. Credit Adrian MargeyPortstewart husband and wife artists Adrian Margey and Evana Bjourson are staging a major joint exhibition of their work at Portballintrae Village Hall. Credit Adrian Margey
The Exhibition opens on July 28 6-9pm and continues Saturday 29 from 11am-8pm and Sunday 30 from 11am-6pm at Portballintrae Village Hall. Admission free. Free parking.

Visit www.adrianmargey.com www.evanabjoursonart.com or telephone 07841593762 for more information.