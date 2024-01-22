NI International Airshow dates confirmed for September 7 and 8 in Portrush
The Northern Ireland International Airshow is returning to Portrush this year again.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The spectacular event’s website has confirmed the dates as Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8.
This year, there will also be a change of venue for the event area which will stretch from West Bay promenade in Portrush to Ballyreagh Golf Course.
The Airshow has become a huge attraction on the north coast. The 2022 Airshow was cancelled as a mark of respect as the late Queen Elizabeth II died two days before the event.