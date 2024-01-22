Register
BREAKING

NI International Airshow dates confirmed for September 7 and 8 in Portrush

The Northern Ireland International Airshow is returning to Portrush this year again.
By Una Culkin
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 17:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The spectacular event’s website has confirmed the dates as Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8.

This year, there will also be a change of venue for the event area which will stretch from West Bay promenade in Portrush to Ballyreagh Golf Course.

The Airshow has become a huge attraction on the north coast. The 2022 Airshow was cancelled as a mark of respect as the late Queen Elizabeth II died two days before the event.

Related topics:PortrushElizabeth II