The Northern Ireland International Airshow is returning to Portrush this year again.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The spectacular event’s website has confirmed the dates as Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8.

This year, there will also be a change of venue for the event area which will stretch from West Bay promenade in Portrush to Ballyreagh Golf Course.