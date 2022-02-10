NI jobs: Healthcare provider Ann’s recruiting 300 new staff

Ann’s, which was established in 1994, already employs 2,500 people across the province in home care, care homes and nursing care.

The new roles in the domiciliary care sector will provide a vital service working in the community.

A range of full and part-time positions are available and the successful candidates will provide care and support to service users in their own homes. No previous caring experience is required for a large proportion of the new roles as full training is provided.

Health Minister Robin Swann pictured with Patrick and Ann McQuade from Ann's Home Care along with Ciara Workman. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Ann’s offers a fast-track recruitment process to allow candidates to enter training and commence work as soon as possible. Ann’s offer paid induction training and a sign on bonus. Rates are paid at up to £13 per hour plus mileage.

Ann McQuade, managing director of Ann’s said: “We are delighted to launch this recruitment drive to create 300 new jobs for Community Care Assistants. The roles will provide vital support to the social care workforce at this crucial time and it presents a fantastic opportunity for individuals wishing to join the caring profession and build a rewarding career helping to make a big difference to the lives of others.

We are eager to fill these positions immediately as there is an urgent need to support the increasing demand for home care services in the community and to assist with hospital pressures and bed blocking which continue to impact on our health service.

The recent rate increase for the independent sector has provided a much-needed boost to recruitment and has enabled us to create these new roles. This recruitment drive, and Ann’s commitment to the delivery of the highest quality of care, will undoubtedly provide much needed solutions to the health and social care sector and lead to better outcomes for our aging population.”

The announcement has been warmly welcomed by Health Minister Robin Swann, who recently launched a public consultation on the reform of adult social care.

Minister Swann said: “Investment in the domiciliary and wider social care workforce is a central priority for me. The recommendations in the adult social care public consultation make this very clear.