NI mountaineer who died after tragic accident in Austrian Alps to be laid to rest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Malcolm McDonald from Orritor, Cookstown, formerly of Dungannon, was a retail manager having worked in Tesco and Argos in Cookstown.
The 42-year-old had completed the Spartan Trifecta adventure race, but died after a fall in the mountains on Tuesday, September 12.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A death notice in Funeral Times states a service of thanksgiving will take place on Saturday, October 7, in St Andrew's Parish Church, Killyman, at 2.30pm, followed by a private family interment.
The notice reads: 'Devoted son of Jean and the late Jackie, beloved brother of Heather, (Robert), Ian, (Michelle) and Alison, much loved uncle, adored great-uncle and friend.
'Donations can be made to Evie's Special Bow payable to F. Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors, Ballygawley Road, Dungannon.
'Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mum and the entire family circle.'
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr McDonald was a member of Mid Ulster Mountaineers group based in Portadown.
In a tribute on social media following the tragedy, the group said he would be "dearly missed."
They said: “It is with great sadness for all of us this morning to learn of the passing of our esteemed member, Malcolm McDonald.
“Malcolm was a very popular member and was always up for a challenge. There is little peace knowing that Malcolm achieved his Spartan goal in Austria and spent his last moments doing something he loved.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family circle and friends at this sad time,” they added.