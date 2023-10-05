NI mountaineer who died after tragic accident in Austrian Alps to be laid to rest

The funeral for a Tyrone mountaineer who died in a tragic accident in the Austrian Alps, will take place on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Malcolm McDonald from Orritor, Cookstown, formerly of Dungannon, was a retail manager having worked in Tesco and Argos in Cookstown.

The 42-year-old had completed the Spartan Trifecta adventure race, but died after a fall in the mountains on Tuesday, September 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A death notice in Funeral Times states a service of thanksgiving will take place on Saturday, October 7, in St Andrew's Parish Church, Killyman, at 2.30pm, followed by a private family interment.

Malcolm McDonald who died in a tragic accident in the Austrian Alps last month will be laid to rest on Saturday in Killyman. Credit: Mid Ulster Mountaineers

The notice reads: 'Devoted son of Jean and the late Jackie, beloved brother of Heather, (Robert), Ian, (Michelle) and Alison, much loved uncle, adored great-uncle and friend.

'Donations can be made to Evie's Special Bow payable to F. Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors, Ballygawley Road, Dungannon.

'Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mum and the entire family circle.'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr McDonald was a member of Mid Ulster Mountaineers group based in Portadown.

In a tribute on social media following the tragedy, the group said he would be "dearly missed."

They said: “It is with great sadness for all of us this morning to learn of the passing of our esteemed member, Malcolm McDonald.

“Malcolm was a very popular member and was always up for a challenge. There is little peace knowing that Malcolm achieved his Spartan goal in Austria and spent his last moments doing something he loved.