Imagine strolling through your local park and coming across a FREE performance of opera!

You don’t have to imagine as that’s what will be happening at Flowerfield park in Portstewart on Saturday (July 26).

Bring a chair and a picnic and listen to NI Opera perform an hour of arias and songs.

As Northern Ireland’s national opera company, NI Opera are the only professional company in the country producing full scale work which celebrates and platforms Northern Irish artists.

They contrast this with nimble smaller scale high quality productions which they tour to communities across the country where there is low or no classical music provision.

From teenagers experiencing their first opera, to those with a lifelong love of the artform, NI Opera’s critically acclaimed work across opera and award-winning music theatre productions engage audiences in a unique experience.

Catch NI Opera on Saturday, July 26 from 12 noon-1pm in Flowerfield park, Portstewart.