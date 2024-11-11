NI Social Enterprise Awards 2024 in 21 photos from the Crowne Plaza

Held in partnership with Go Succeed and the Department for the Economy, the event shone a spotlight on the talented individuals, teams, and organisations making a significant difference in Northern Ireland. It was hosted by radio presenter and ambassador for the social enterprise sector, Cate Conway.

Winners were announced across 18 categories, including the Workspace Group and Downpatrick and County Down Railway Association who were awarded ‘Social Enterprise of the Year’ in both the over £500k and up to £500k categories for their outstanding social contributions and collaboration with businesses and communities.

Paula Jennings, from Stepping Stones, was named Social Enterprise Leader of the Year, and Derry Credit Union, recognised as the Outstanding Staff Team of the Year. Patsy McShane took home the Lifetime Achievement Award, having dedicated 50 years of his life to the social enterprise, voluntary and community sectors.

Winners of 2024 Social Enterprise NI Awards were as follows:

Best New Start Up, Arts Care;

Community Wealth Building Award, The Advantage Foundation;

Rural Social Enterprise Award, Tidal Toomebridge;

Credit Union Award up to 25m Turnover, Ormeau Credit Union;

Credit Union Award over 25m Turnover, Coalisland Credit Union;

Highly commended, SAG Credit Union and CCU Credit Union (Clonard);

Co-Operative of the Year; Lurgan Credit Union;

Best Use of Social Media, Madlug;

Consumer-Facing Award (via public vote), Bolster Community;

Social Impact Award, The Advantage Foundation;

Highly commended: Habitat for Humanity ReStore;

Young Person of the Year, Joey Crawford, Harry’s Place CIC;

Highly commended: Katie Whiteside, Madlug;

Emerging Leader of the Year, Morgan Young, Downpatrick, and County Down Railway Association;

Leader of the Year, Paula Jennings, Stepping Stones;

Council of the Year, Belfast City Council and Mid and East Antrim Council;

Social Value Partnership Award, Heatherington Contractors and React Social;

Highly commended: IncredABLE and ABC Council;

Outstanding Team Award, Derry Credit Union;

Highly commended: Habitat for Humanity ReStore;

Product Based Social Enterprise, Madlug;

Highly Commended, Naturally North Coast & Glens;

Social Enterprise of the Year, up to £500k, Downpatrick and County Down Railway Association;

Highly commended: Argyle Business Centre;

Social Enterprise of the Year, over £500k, The Workspace Group;

Highly commended, GLL/Better

Colin Jess, CEO of Social Enterprise NI commented: “It was truly inspirational to witness the impact that all finalists make daily in society and their input to the wider NI economy.

“Well done to all winners and shortlisted organisations. I would also like to thank all our sponsors, without whom the evening would not be possible.”

1 . Awards Night Workspace take the Social Enterprise of the Year Award. Photo: Ricky Parker Photography

2 . Awards Night Lifetime Achievement Award winner - Patsy McShane. Photo: Ricky Parker Photography

3 . Awards Night Leader of the Year - Paula Jennings, Stepping Stones. Photo: Ricky Parker Photography