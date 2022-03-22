The strike, called by the union Unite, is also affecting school buses, school catering at some schools, and housing maintenance as Education Authority and NIHE workers are involved in the industrial action.

ABC Council said: “Council is working hard to minimise the impact caused by industrial action taking place by Unite the Union from Monday 21 March to Sunday 27 March, however the service areas that may experience disruption during this time are: Household Recycling Centres; Refuse collections; Street cleansing; Leisure services

On Tuesday it said refuse collections are disrupted. “Brown, black and green bin collections will be impacted across the borough, but will take place where possible. Please Note: Residents are advised to please leave your bin out for collection as normal.”

Also affected are Household Recycling Centres and Banbridge and Dromore are closed until further notice.

Fairgreen Household Recycling Centre will operate on reduced hours from 8.00am – 4.00pm. “Please Note: Queues are anticipated at operational centres.

“A reduced level of sweeping and cleansing will take place.

“We understand this will cause additional waste issues for some householders, we are working hard to put contingency plans in place to rectify service delivery, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience at this time.

“Council will endeavour to communicate further information to residents as soon as possible on social media.”

Unite said: “The strike action occurs after members rejected a pay offer from local government employers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland of just 1.75 percent for the year 2021-22. The pay offer would mean another real terms pay cut and comes after eleven years of pay freezes.

However Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and the Education Authority said annual pay increases are negotiated nationally and not at local level.

Unite says: “The union is seeking localised settlements to deliver improved pay despite the other two signatory unions in the bargaining processes of the ‘Green Book’ NJC having agreed the 1.75% pay offer. Unite is seeking locally-agreed improvements through raising pay grades, reduced working hours, more paid holidays and other benefits.

“Council workers, Education workers and Housing Executive workers in Northern Ireland have watched their pay stagnate over the last decade meaning real terms falls in their standards of living of 11 percent over the period and this is set to get worse. The NJC pay offer of a bare 1.75 percent increase is actually a real terms pay cut of more than seven percent set against a 1.25 percent hike in national insurance and surging inflation (currently 7.8 percent).

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham commended her members in local authorities in Northern Ireland on their determination to win a cost of living pay increase, saying:

“I want to congratulate my members working in local authorities in Northern Ireland for the strength of their ballot for strike action; they have the full backing of my union in their strike action.

“The employers must now respond by tabling a pay deal in line with our members’ expectations and to meet punishing living costs. Unite is determined to see real improvements won by local authority workers in Northern Ireland.”

Lead Regional Officer for local authorities, Gareth Scott, called on management to negotiate and highlighted the strength of feeling among his members.

“These ballots confirm the determination of Unite members in local authorities to secure a decent cost of living increase. The majorities in favour of strike action in councils, the education authority and the housing executive were exceptional; our members are calling time on real terms pay cuts.

“Management must now engage with us to identify how they can address our members’ pay expectations within the NJC framework so as to avoid what is likely to be a disruptive dispute affecting council services, school transport and housing executive maintenance.”

The picket lines will be going up on Monday morning for the first week of strike action by Unite members.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said; “Unite the Union have informed us of industrial action planned for next week. We will be taking steps to minimise any potential disruption to our tenants.”

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said; “Annual pay increases are negotiated nationally on behalf of Councils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Pay is not agreed at a local level and as such, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council cannot enter into separate local negotiations on pay with Unite.

“The National Joint Council has informed all Councils that the 2021-22 negotiations are complete and the pay award has been agreed.

“Nonetheless Council have now received formal notification from Unite regarding their Industrial Action and are currently assessing the situation and the potential impact on services”.

A spokesperson for EA said: “As a result of a 7-day strike by Unite the Union next week (Monday 21st to Sunday 27th March) impacting a wider range of local Government services in Northern Ireland, as well as in England and Wales, the Education Authority (EA) has warned of disruption to some education and youth services.

“The EA is working hard with schools, youth services and our partners to minimise the impact on children and young people as a result of the industrial action.

“However, whilst the majority of schools, youth and other EA services are expected to operate as normal or with minimal disruption, it is likely that the strike action will have an impact on some transport, school meals and cleaning services. It is also anticipated that there could be disruption to a number of Special Schools, particularly in the Greater Belfast area, as regular transport for children may not be available, and there may also be a number of Classroom Assistants taking part in Unite’s Industrial action.

“The EA will endeavour to keep parents, children and young people informed on the latest updates via our website www.eani.org.uk/industrialactionupdates and our social media channels. Schools will also do their best as far as possible to communicate out any key information through their own channels.

“However, we know that in some cases, particularly at the start of the week, services may be disrupted at such short notice that advance notification will not be possible, so we would encourage parents to plan ahead and have alternative arrangements in place, particularly in relation to transport and school meals.”

“The strike action, which is taking place across a number of public sector bodies is in relation to NJC pay which is negotiated nationally for England, Wales and Northern Ireland by the National Employers for Local Government Services. The EA then implements the outcome of these negotiations.

“Whilst we respect the right of those taking part in the strike to raise their concerns, we are disappointed at the decision to take this action in relation to a pay award that has been agreed and settled at a national level with Trade Unions in line with established collective bargaining arrangements.

