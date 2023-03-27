NI Water to ‘minimise disruption’ in Magherafelt during upgrade of sewerage system

Traffic disruption is expected in Magherafelt town centre when NI Water work on upgrading the sewerage system early next month.

NI Water say the essential work will build on previous improvements carried out to strengthen the existing sewers in the town.

The work has been "programmed" to be undertaken over the school Easter holidays in a bid to minimise disruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: "Due to the location of the required sewer repairs and the need to undertake the work by open-cut excavation, a single lane road closure will be required on Queen Street/Moneymore Road to manage the flow of traffic and complete the works as safely as possible."

A single lane closure is expected at Queen Street, Magherafelt, during the sewerage upgrade.

Speaking about the work and the associated traffic management, Robert McLean, senior project manager at NI Water added: “NI Water’s project team has carefully planned this work in a bid to minimise disruption to businesses, residents and motorists, including school traffic. The following traffic management arrangements have been agreed:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Traffic approaching from The Three Spires Roundabout will be diverted onto Meeting Street, Ballyronan Road and A31 Magherafelt bypass, back onto Moneymore Road.

"Traffic approaching from Moneymore Road into Magherafelt will not be affected. The single lane closure will be implemented on Queen Street/Moneymore Road on the following dates:

- 9.15am on Wednesday, April 5 to 5pm Friday April 7 (continuously)

Advertisement

Advertisement

- 9.15am on Wednesday April 120 to 5pm Friday April 14 (continuously).

“Members of the project team have notified Translink and other local stakeholders and have visited businesses and service providers in the area to discuss vehicle access including deliveries etc.

"Pedestrian access will be available at all times in the area however there may be parking restrictions in place around working areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“NI Water and our project team from AECOM and GEDA appreciate the patience and cooperation from businesses, residents and road users while we undertake this essential work. This project will improve the condition of the existing sewerage system, reducing the likelihood of sewer collapses, blockages and out-of-sewer flooding.”