NI Water is progressing with a number of multi-million pound projects in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.

The body met with Council representatives on March 4, to discuss investments and economic development constraints in the Council area.

NI Water presented on NI’s wastewater system and how underfunding is impacting the economy and environment. Local development plans and key capital investments in water and wastewater for the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area were also discussed.

Among the projects in Causeway Coast and Glens being progressed are the Ballinrees Water Treatment Works (WTW) upgrade (ca £18.5m); Kilrea Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) (ca £9.25m); Aghanloo WwTW (ca £4m); and the Limavady Catchment Upgrade to address new development and external flooding with £1.25m invested in 2024/25).

NI Water met with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council representatives on Tuesday 4th March, to discuss investments and economic / development constraints in the Council area. Picture: Michael Cooper

At the meeting, Head of Investment Management, Dr Stephen Blockwell explained that NI Water was pleased to have an opportunity to collaborate with the Council and developers to align investment where possible with the Council’s ambitions for the people in their area.

Dr Blockwell said: “NI Water’s goal in the Borough Council area is working to ensure there is a modern, efficient service today and in the future.

“NI Water plays a vital role in the Council’s ambitions to protect the environment and grow the economy. For Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, this includes a number of wastewater asset upgrades throughout the area and base maintenance investments.

“It is recognised that a capital investment programme of well in excess of £0.5bn per annum will be needed for the next ten years to meet the current and rising environmental standards and facilitate economic development.”