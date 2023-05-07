The Met Office warning, which is place for all counties between 12.00 and 9.00pm, states showers and thunderstorms may lead to some localised disruption.
It continues: “Heavy showers are expected to develop by the afternoon across Northern Ireland, aided by daytime heating. These may turn heavy and thundery at times, with a risk of hail.
"The heaviest showers are most likely in the east of the province. Totals of 30-40mm in a couple of hours are possible."
The public are advised to expect the following:
- Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes;
- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures;
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus;
- Delays to train services are possible;
- Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.