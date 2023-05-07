Register
NI Weather: Yellow warning for thunderstorms on Monday afternoon

A Yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Northern Ireland on Monday (May 8).

By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2023, 21:12 BST

The Met Office warning, which is place for all counties between 12.00 and 9.00pm, states showers and thunderstorms may lead to some localised disruption.

It continues: “Heavy showers are expected to develop by the afternoon across Northern Ireland, aided by daytime heating. These may turn heavy and thundery at times, with a risk of hail.

"The heaviest showers are most likely in the east of the province. Totals of 30-40mm in a couple of hours are possible."

Yellow warning in place for thunderstorms. Met Office imageYellow warning in place for thunderstorms. Met Office image
Yellow warning in place for thunderstorms. Met Office image

The public are advised to expect the following:

  • Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes;
  • Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures;
  • There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus;
  • Delays to train services are possible;
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.
