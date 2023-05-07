A Yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Northern Ireland on Monday (May 8).

The Met Office warning, which is place for all counties between 12.00 and 9.00pm, states showers and thunderstorms may lead to some localised disruption.

It continues: “Heavy showers are expected to develop by the afternoon across Northern Ireland, aided by daytime heating. These may turn heavy and thundery at times, with a risk of hail.

"The heaviest showers are most likely in the east of the province. Totals of 30-40mm in a couple of hours are possible."

Yellow warning in place for thunderstorms. Met Office image

The public are advised to expect the following:

