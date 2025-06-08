Niall McNulty: police seek help to locate missing 35-year-old
Police have issued a missing person appeal to help locate a 35-year-old man last seen by his family on Tuesday.
Niall McNulty was last seen by his family on Tuesday, June 3 at approximately 7pm in the vicinity of Springfarm Heights, Newry.
Anyone with information which could help police locate Niall is asked to call them on 101, quoting the reference number 755 of 07/06/25.
