Niall McNulty: police seek help to locate missing 35-year-old

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2025, 10:09 BST
Niall McNulty. Picture: released by PSNINiall McNulty. Picture: released by PSNI
Niall McNulty. Picture: released by PSNI
Police have issued a missing person appeal to help locate a 35-year-old man last seen by his family on Tuesday.

Niall McNulty was last seen by his family on Tuesday, June 3 at approximately 7pm in the vicinity of Springfarm Heights, Newry.

Police say he may also have links to the Armagh area.

Anyone with information which could help police locate Niall is asked to call them on 101, quoting the reference number 755 of 07/06/25.

