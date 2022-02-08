Nicholl welcomes funding for Portglenone MUGA

Speaking following Monday night’s meeting of Mid & East Antrim Council, he told The Ballymena Times: “I am delighted to learn at tonight’s Mid & East Antrim Council meeting that we have secured funding to deliver a 3G MUGA in Portglenone at the current event space.

“As a local Councillor for the Bannside, I have been campaigning for better provision for football in Portglenone since 2015.

“This has resulted in the identification of this area as the first phase in providing better facilities to the local community.

Alderman Tommy Nicholl MBE

“Around £450k has been secured to deliver this 3g MUGA, which will provide a much needed resource for young people and potentially Portglenone teams to be developed, said Alderman Nicholl.