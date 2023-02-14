It’s not every day a nursery assistant ditches the classroom in favour of climbing poles, but that’s exactly what a Co Tyrone mum-of-one chose to do.

Indeed, when Jessica Carruth signed up for an apprenticeship with NIE Networks, little did she know that her life was about to change forever.

Fast forward to today, and the 30-year-old Sixmilecross native, who now works as a surveyor, said it’s the best decision she’s ever made.

“I was never really a school person and I felt there wasn’t much career guidance,” she said. “People seemed to either know what they wanted to do, or they didn’t – and I didn’t.”

Jessica Carruth.

Having obtained an HND (Higher National Diploma) in Health and Social Care, Jessica worked as a nursery assistant, looking after toddlers, but she soon wanted a bigger challenge.

“The salary for a nursery assistant was basic and there weren’t many benefits,” said Jessica, who has a two-year-old son Arlo with her plumber husband Lee (32).

“I really liked the thought of working outside,” she said. “I also wanted to get back into training and learning, almost start afresh.

"Someone told me about an NIE apprenticeship, so I looked into it.”

Jessica Carruth signed up for an apprenticeship with NIE Networks.

Jessica’s parents also encouraged her to apply to NIE.

“They said it would be a great place to work in a big company with plenty of opportunities,” she said. “I applied for either an ‘overhead lines’ or ‘cable jointing’ apprenticeship - I didn’t mind which.

“I’ve always firmly believed that whatever a man can do, a woman can do just as well, if not better.”

After completing her apprenticeship, Jessica went from overhead lines to surveying.

“I could be in the office one day and out on site the next, which I love,” she said. The work is also varied, ranging from small alterations to large scale line rebuilds.”

Jessica, who’s expecting her second child, said NIE offers “fantastic career opportunities”.

“The salary package is great,” she said. “Employees can progress through different levels and be rewarded with a pay increase.”

She added: “If anyone is considering an apprenticeship, I would recommend it. Personally, I have never looked back.”

The company is currently recruiting 27 new apprentices across three different skill streams; overhead line engineering, underground cable jointing and plant maintenance electricians.

Apprentices will obtain a vocational qualification in Electrical Power Engineering and a technical Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

The programme is open to anyone aged 16 or over by September and who holds, or expects to achieve, three GCSE passes at Grades D-A* (Grades 3-9) or equivalent, including mathematics, English language and a STEM related subject.

Successful candidates will earn while they learn, avoiding student loans and gain vital experience as part of their qualification. The salary starts at around £15,500 plus and there are set milestones for progression before it rises to approximately £29,000 or more upon completion.

The NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme has been running for over 50 years. To date, over 600 apprentices who have passed through the scheme, some of whom are now senior leaders in the company.

This year the company is looking for 27 apprentices working in overhead lines, cable jointing and plant maintenance.