Storm damage at Dans Road, Ballymena, in January (archive photo). Photo: Pacemaker

NIE Networks has confirmed it will not be making compensation payments to customers affected by lengthy power cuts as a result of Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most severe storm ever recorded in the region caused widespread damage, mostly resulting from trees striking overhead electricity wires,on Friday, January 24.

Nearly 326,000 homes and businesses lost power following damage at approximately 3,000 individual locations. Over 90% of NIE’s primary substations across Northern Ireland experienced wind gusts in excess of 90mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 6,500 customers remaining without supplies a week later, NIE said it had been inundated with compensation-related queries and its leadership team was engaging with the Stormont Executive on the matter.

Nearly 326,000 homes and businesses lost power following Storm Éowyn (archive image) Photo: Press Eye

A working group involving the Department for the Economy, NIE Networks, and the Utility Regulator, was set up to consider compensation payments for electricity customers most affected by power outages.

It was established at the request of the Executive to consider options where compensation payments would be recovered through customer electricity bills. It has now updated the Executive of its findings.

In a statement on Monday (March 10), NIE Networks said it has worked with the Department for the Economy and the Utility Regulator to assess the viability of the creation of a severe weather compensation scheme for Storm Éowyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “This process has concluded that there is currently no existing route to make payments to customers.

"NIE Networks will continue to work with all parties to ensure that it delivers any and all requirements as set out in legislation and in its licence.

"Later this week NIE Networks will write to those individuals who have been in contact with us about the issue to confirm no compensation will be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a regulated company, the earnings and expenditure of NIE Networks are set out in a publicly consulted on regulated price control process which is carried out by the Utility Regulator. NIE Networks is legally required to work within this process.”

A Department for the Economy spokesperson explained it was not in the long-term interests of electricity customers for NIE to not apply the severe weather exemption.

“NIE Networks has applied a severe weather exemption provided for in legislation under which customers can apply for compensation if they have been off electricity supply.

"The working group concluded that any other options involving recovery of payments from network charges would require legal or regulatory modifications which cannot be applied retrospectively for those customers impacted by Storm Éowyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If NIE Networks was to voluntarily decline to apply the severe weather exemption, customers would pay 50% of the cost of compensation through their electricity bills next year and NIE shareholders would have to agree to bear the rest.

"No other electricity company shareholders in Britain or Ireland have been asked to bear the cost of compensation for Storm Éowyn which was an unprecedented weather event and NIE was not at fault for the disruption caused by the storm.”

The spokesperson added: “All bodies involved in the response to Storm Éowyn will be considering lessons learned and the need to consider appropriate and affordable measures to strengthen resilience to reduce the impact of future severe weather events.”