NIE opens drop-in centres today (Tuesday) for those still without power

Around 6,000 customers remain without power in Northern Ireland, according to NIE who have organised drop-in centres for those affected.
By Una Culkin
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:10 GMT
Today (Tuesday, January 23) the Community Assistance Centres will be open from 12 – 3pm for those still affected by power cuts.

The centres are Blair Mayne Leisure Centre, Newtownards; Brownlow Centre, Craigavon; Cookstown Leisure Centre; Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney; Fermanagh Lakelands Forum; Lisburn Leisureplex and Omagh Leisure Centre.

Members of the public are invited to go along for a hot drink and to charge devices.

